Reliance Power Completes Postal Ballot Dispatch for E-Voting

The latest announcement is out from Reliance Power Limited ( (IN:RPOWER) ).

Reliance Power Limited announced the completion of dispatching a postal ballot notice for e-voting, as published in the Financial Express. This initiative aligns with regulatory requirements and aims to ensure transparency in shareholder communication, potentially impacting shareholder engagement positively.

YTD Price Performance: -15.60%

Average Trading Volume: 3,198,576

Current Market Cap: 153.4B INR

