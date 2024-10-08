Reliance Corp Releases Employee Incentive Securities

Reliance Worldwide Corp. Ltd. (AU:RWC) has released an update.

Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited has announced the issuance of 2,545,002 unquoted performance rights under an employee incentive scheme. These securities, which are not intended to be quoted on the ASX, were issued on October 1, 2024. This move signifies the company’s commitment to incentivizing its workforce, potentially impacting its financial outlook and investment attractiveness.

For further insights into AU:RWC stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.