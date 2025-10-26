Reliance Communications Schedules 66th Creditors Meeting Amid Insolvency Proceedings

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Reliance Communications Limited ( (IN:RCOM) ) has provided an update.

Reliance Communications Limited has announced the scheduling of its 66th Committee of Creditors meeting on October 27, 2025, as part of its ongoing corporate insolvency resolution process. This meeting is crucial for stakeholders as it continues to shape the future of the company under the oversight of the Resolution Professional appointed by the National Company Law Tribunal.

More about Reliance Communications Limited

Reliance Communications Limited operates in the telecommunications industry, providing a range of services including mobile and fixed-line telephony, broadband, and data services. The company has been under corporate insolvency resolution process since June 2019, with its operations managed by a Resolution Professional.

Average Trading Volume: 1,332,788

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 3.9B INR

Learn more about RCOM stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue