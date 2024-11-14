Reklaim Ltd. Achieves Record Revenue and Growth

Reklaim Ltd (TSE:MYID) has released an update.

Reklaim Ltd. announces a significant financial milestone with a 61% year-over-year revenue increase in Q3 2024 and a marked improvement in EBITDA and cash flow. The company’s strategic diversification in revenue streams, particularly in its ‘Deals’ segment, has driven substantial growth, highlighting its adaptability in the market. Reklaim remains focused on empowering consumers in managing their data while advancing AI privacy initiatives.

