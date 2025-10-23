Rejlers AB Reports Strong Q3 2025 Sales Growth and Profitability

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Rejlers AB Class B ( ($SE:REJL.B) ) is now available.

Rejlers AB reported a 6.0% increase in net sales for the third quarter of 2025, with organic sales growth also at 6.0%. The company’s EBITA margin improved slightly to 7.2%, despite acquisition expenses impacting operating profit. Over the first nine months of 2025, Rejlers saw a 6.9% increase in net sales, though net profit after tax decreased slightly due to currency effects and revaluation of liabilities. The company’s strong organic growth and profitability underscore its attractive position in the engineering consultancy industry, as highlighted by CEO Viktor Svensson.

The most recent analyst rating on ($SE:REJL.B) stock is a Hold with a SEK208.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Rejlers AB Class B stock, see the SE:REJL.B Stock Forecast page.

More about Rejlers AB Class B

Rejlers is a leading engineering consultancy operating in Sweden, Finland, Norway, and the United Arab Emirates. With 3,400 experts, the company specializes in energy, industry, buildings, infrastructure, and defense, acting as a catalyst for sustainable transformation. Rejlers’ vision is ‘Home of the Learning Minds,’ and its class B share is listed on Mid Cap, Nasdaq Stockholm.

Average Trading Volume: 19,815

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: SEK4.37B

For detailed information about REJL.B stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue