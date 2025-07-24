Regenx Tech Corp. Faces Delay in Annual Filings, Seeks Management Cease Trade Order

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Mineworx Technologies Ltd ( (TSE:RGX) ) has shared an update.

Regenx Tech Corp. has announced a delay in filing its annual financial statements due to a delay in payment to its auditor. The company is seeking a management cease trade order from the Alberta Securities Commission to prohibit trading by its management until the filings are completed, expected by September 29, 2025. Regenx is working to resolve the issue by securing a short-term loan to pay the auditor and will comply with alternative information guidelines in the meantime.

More about Mineworx Technologies Ltd

Regenx Tech is a cleantech, urban mining company that recycles end-of-life diesel catalytic converters using its innovative and environmentally friendly proprietary technology for the recovery of precious metals, such as platinum and palladium.

Average Trading Volume: 277,236

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$9.9M

For an in-depth examination of RGX stock, go to TipRanks' Overview page.

