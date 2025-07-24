Regenx Tech Advances Facility Commissioning in Tennessee

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Mineworx Technologies Ltd ( (TSE:RGX) ) is now available.

Regenx Tech Corp has successfully completed a crucial phase in the commissioning of its upgraded facility in Newport, Tennessee, by finishing water testing, which confirms system integration with a new air purification system. This marks a significant step in their restart strategy, with full system tests underway, paving the way for commercial production to resume, emphasizing their commitment to clean and economically viable metal recovery solutions.

Regenx Tech Corp operates in the technology sector, focusing on providing sustainable solutions for recovering valuable metals like platinum and palladium from end-of-life diesel catalytic converters.

