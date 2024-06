Regent Pacific Properties (TSE:RPP) has released an update.

Regent Pacific Properties Inc. successfully conducted its Annual General and Special Meeting, with a strong turnout of 77.79% of shareholders voting. Shareholders agreed on key resolutions including setting the board at three directors, re-electing the incumbent directors, appointing the company’s auditors, and re-approving the stock option plan.

