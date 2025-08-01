Regeneron’s Phase 3 Trial: A New Hope for Lymphoma Treatment

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ((REGN)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is conducting a Phase 3 clinical trial titled A Phase 3, Open Label, Randomized Study to Compare the Efficacy and Safety of Odronextamab (REGN1979), an Anti-CD20 x Anti-CD3 Bispecific Antibody, in Combination With Lenalidomide Versus Rituximab in Combination With Lenalidomide Therapy in Relapsed/Refractory Participants With Follicular Lymphoma and Marginal Zone Lymphoma (OLYMPIA-5). The study aims to evaluate the safety and efficacy of the experimental drug odronextamab combined with lenalidomide compared to the standard treatment of rituximab and lenalidomide in treating relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma and marginal zone lymphoma.

The trial involves testing odronextamab, an experimental bispecific antibody, in combination with lenalidomide, an oral medication. This combination is being compared to the standard treatment of rituximab, an antibody administered via infusion or injection, combined with lenalidomide.

The study is designed as an open-label, randomized trial with a parallel intervention model, focusing on treatment as the primary purpose. There is no masking involved, meaning both the researchers and participants know which treatments are being administered.

The study began on December 28, 2023, with the primary completion and estimated completion dates yet to be announced. The last update was submitted on July 29, 2025. These dates are crucial as they mark the progress and timelines for potential results and subsequent market actions.

This clinical update could influence Regeneron’s stock performance and investor sentiment, especially if the trial results show significant improvements over the current standard of care. Competitors in the oncology space may also be affected as new treatment options emerge.

The study is ongoing, and further details can be accessed on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue