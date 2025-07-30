Regeneron’s Phase 3 Trial: A New Hope for Lymphoma Treatment?

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ((REGN)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is conducting a Phase 3 clinical trial titled ‘A Phase 3, Open Label, Randomized Study to Compare the Efficacy and Safety of Odronextamab (REGN1979), an Anti-CD20 x Anti-CD3 Bispecific Antibody, in Combination With Lenalidomide Versus Rituximab in Combination With Lenalidomide Therapy in Relapsed/Refractory Participants With Follicular Lymphoma and Marginal Zone Lymphoma (OLYMPIA-5)’. The study aims to evaluate the safety and efficacy of odronextamab combined with lenalidomide compared to the current standard treatment of rituximab with lenalidomide in patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma and marginal zone lymphoma.

The intervention being tested is odronextamab, a bispecific antibody targeting CD20 and CD3, administered via intravenous infusion, in combination with lenalidomide, taken orally. This combination is being compared to rituximab, administered either intravenously or subcutaneously, with lenalidomide.

The study is designed as an interventional, randomized, open-label trial with a parallel assignment. The primary purpose is treatment, with no masking involved. It consists of two parts: Part 1 focuses on safety and dosage, while Part 2 compares efficacy against the standard treatment.

The trial began on December 28, 2023, with primary completion expected by July 29, 2025. These dates are crucial as they mark the progression and anticipated results of the study, which could influence future treatment protocols.

This clinical update may impact Regeneron’s stock performance and investor sentiment, as successful results could position odronextamab as a new standard for treating these lymphomas, potentially affecting competitors in the oncology market.

The study is currently recruiting, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

