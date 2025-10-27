Regeneron’s New Phase 3 Study: A Potential Game Changer in VTE Prevention?

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ((REGN)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is conducting a Phase 3 study titled ‘A Phase 3, Multicenter, Double-Blinded, Randomized Study to Evaluate REGN7508, a Factor XI Monoclonal Antibody, Versus Acetylsalicylic Acid for Prophylaxis of Symptomatic Venous Thromboembolism After Elective Total Knee Arthroplasty (ROXI-ASPEN)’. The study aims to evaluate the effectiveness of REGN7508 in preventing venous thromboembolism (VTE) in adults undergoing elective total knee replacement surgery, compared to acetylsalicylic acid (ASA).

The study tests REGN7508, an experimental Factor XI monoclonal antibody, against ASA. Both drugs are intended to prevent VTE, a common complication after knee surgery.

This interventional study is randomized with a parallel assignment model. It employs quadruple masking, meaning that the participant, care provider, investigator, and outcomes assessor are all blinded. The primary purpose is treatment-focused.

The study is not yet recruiting as of the last update on October 3, 2025. Key dates include the study’s initial submission on October 3, 2025, with no results submitted yet.

The outcome of this study could significantly influence Regeneron’s stock performance, especially if REGN7508 proves more effective than ASA. Success could enhance investor confidence and position Regeneron favorably against competitors in the VTE prevention market.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

