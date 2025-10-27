Regeneron’s Garetosmab Study Withdrawn: Implications for Investors

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ((REGN)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Study Overview: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals initiated a study titled ‘Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Study of Safety, Tolerability, Pharmacokinetic, and Pharmacodynamic Effects of Garetosmab in Men and Post-Menopausal Women With Obesity Who Are Otherwise Healthy.’ The study aimed to evaluate the safety and tolerability of garetosmab in healthy obese individuals, focusing on its effects on blood clotting, hormone levels, and potential antibody development against the drug.

Intervention/Treatment: The study tested garetosmab, an experimental drug, administered in high and low doses, compared to a placebo. The goal was to assess its safety and pharmacological impact on participants.

Study Design: This Phase 1 study was interventional, with participants randomly assigned to different groups. It followed a parallel intervention model and employed triple masking, meaning that participants, care providers, and investigators were unaware of group assignments. The primary purpose was treatment-focused.

Study Timeline: The study was first submitted on May 6, 2025, and last updated on September 10, 2025. However, it was withdrawn before completion, indicating that it did not progress to the results phase.

Market Implications: The withdrawal of this study may affect Regeneron’s stock performance, as investors often react to clinical trial updates. The lack of progress could lead to cautious investor sentiment, especially in a competitive pharmaceutical landscape where timely advancements are crucial.

The study is currently marked as withdrawn, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

