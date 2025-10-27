Regeneron Initiates Promising Study on REGN7041 for Eye Inflammation

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ((REGN)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is initiating a study titled ‘A Phase 1/2a Study of REGN7041 (Anti-CD3 Monoclonal Antibody) in Participants With Active Noninfectious Uveitis Affecting the Posterior Segment.’ The study aims to assess the safety and tolerability of the experimental drug REGN7041 in treating inflammation inside the eye without infection. This first-in-human trial will explore potential side effects, drug levels in blood and eye fluid, and the body’s immune response to the drug.

The intervention being tested is REGN7041, an anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody, administered to evaluate its effectiveness in treating active noninfectious uveitis. The drug aims to reduce inflammation in the posterior segment of the eye.

The study is designed as a non-randomized, sequential intervention model with no masking, focusing on treatment. It will involve sequential single and multiple ascending dose cohorts to determine the optimal dosing strategy.

Key dates for the study include a start date of October 16, 2025, with the primary completion and estimated completion dates yet to be announced. The last update was also submitted on October 16, 2025, indicating the study’s preparation phase.

This study’s progress could significantly impact Regeneron’s stock performance, as successful results may enhance investor confidence and market position. The competitive landscape in ophthalmology treatments is evolving, and Regeneron’s advancements could position it favorably against competitors.

The study is ongoing, and further details are available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

