Regeneron Halts Hypertension Drug Study: Market Implications

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ((REGN)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals recently updated its clinical study titled A Phase 2b, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Study to Evaluate the Efficacy, Safety, and Pharmacokinetics of a Multiple Dose Regimen of REGN5381, an NPR1 Monoclonal Antibody Agonist, in Participants With Uncontrolled Hypertension. The study aimed to assess the effectiveness of REGN5381 in reducing blood pressure in patients with uncontrolled hypertension. Key objectives included evaluating the drug’s safety, side effects, and pharmacokinetics.

The intervention being tested is REGN5381, an experimental monoclonal antibody agonist designed to lower blood pressure in patients who do not respond adequately to existing antihypertensive medications. The study also included a placebo group for comparison.

This interventional study was designed with a randomized, parallel assignment model and included quadruple masking to ensure unbiased results. The primary purpose of the study was treatment-focused, aiming to provide a new therapeutic option for hypertension management.

The study began on February 12, 2025, but was terminated before completion. The last update was submitted on October 21, 2025. These dates are crucial for investors tracking the progress and potential market introduction of new treatments.

The termination of this study may impact Regeneron’s stock performance and investor sentiment, as the development of new hypertension treatments is a competitive area with significant market potential. Investors may need to consider the implications of this update in the context of Regeneron’s broader pipeline and industry competition.

The study is currently terminated, and further details are available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue