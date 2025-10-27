Regeneron and Sanofi’s Phase 3 COPD Study Completes: Market Implications Ahead

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ((REGN)), Sanofi ((SNYNF)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Sanofi recently completed a Phase 3 study titled ‘Randomized, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled, Parallel-group Phase 3 Study to Evaluate the Efficacy, Safety, and Tolerability of SAR440340/REGN3500/Itepekimab (Anti-IL-33 mAb) in Patients With Moderate-to-severe Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).’ The study aimed to assess the effectiveness of itepekimab in reducing the rate of acute COPD exacerbations in former smokers, alongside evaluating its impact on pulmonary function, respiratory symptoms, and overall quality of life.

The intervention tested was itepekimab, an anti-IL-33 monoclonal antibody administered subcutaneously. It was designed to reduce inflammation and improve lung function in patients with COPD.

This interventional study employed a randomized, parallel-group design with quadruple masking, meaning participants, care providers, investigators, and outcomes assessors were blinded to the treatment assignments. The primary purpose was treatment-focused, aiming to determine the efficacy and safety of itepekimab.

The study commenced on February 8, 2021, and was last updated on September 26, 2025. These dates are crucial as they mark the study’s progression and the availability of updated data, which can influence investor decisions.

The completion of this study could have significant market implications for Regeneron and Sanofi, potentially boosting their stock performance if results demonstrate positive outcomes. The COPD treatment market is competitive, and successful results could position these companies favorably against competitors.

The study is now completed, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue