Regener8 Resources NL Calls Shareholders to Vote

Regener8 Resources NL has announced an important General Meeting for shareholders set for 10:00am WST on September 12, 2024, at 104 Colin Street, West Perth WA 6005. Shareholders are urged to vote on key resolutions and can do so either in person or by proxy, with electronic access to meeting documents provided via the company’s website. The eligibility to vote is determined for shareholders registered by 5pm WST on September 10, 2024.

