Regencell Bioscience Appoints New Independent Director Amid Board Changes

Regencell Bioscience ( (RGC) ) has provided an update.

On June 30, 2025, Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited announced the appointment of Ms. Margaret Hoor Han Lo as an independent director, following the resignation of Mr. Paul J. Niewiadomski. Ms. Lo brings over 30 years of experience in real estate investments and will serve on several key committees. Mr. Niewiadomski resigned for personal reasons and will continue in an advisory role, with no disagreements cited with the company.

Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited operates within the bioscience industry, focusing on innovative healthcare solutions. The company is incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands and is based in Hong Kong.

Average Trading Volume: 3,304,204

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $8.6B

