Regal Partners Revamps Insider Trading Policy

VGI Partners Ltd. (AU:RPL) has released an update.

Regal Partners Limited has updated its Securities Trading Policy as of August 26, 2024, to enforce compliance with insider trading laws and minimize any potential misunderstandings or suspicions. The new policy, which aligns with the ASX Listing Rule 12.10, emphasizes the prohibition of insider trading and outlines the circumstances under which company insiders and their associates are restricted from dealing in company securities.

