Regal Partners Confirms Dividend Reinvestment Details

Regal Partners Limited confirmed the dividend reinvestment plan (DRP) price for shareholders, including those with redeemable preference shares from the acquisition of PM Capital Limited. The dividends for these shares will be paid in cash or reinvested to acquire more shares according to the DRP terms. This update follows the company’s previous announcement and applies to the dividend distribution for the six-month period ending June 30, 2024.

