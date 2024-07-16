Regal Funds Management Ends Substantial Holding in Boab Metals

Boab Metals Ltd (AU:BML) has released an update.

Boab Metals Ltd has announced that Regal Funds Management Pty Limited, along with its associate Regal Partners Limited, has ceased to be a substantial holder in the company. This follows a series of share sell-offs by Regal Funds Management, totaling over 2 million ordinary shares. The final notice of change was submitted on 16th July 2024, marking the end of their substantial holding status.

For further insights into AU:BML stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.