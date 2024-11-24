Regal Asian Investments Updates on Share Buy-Back Program

VGI Partners Asian Investments Ltd (AU:RG8) has released an update.

Regal Asian Investments Limited has announced an update to its daily buy-back program, reporting the acquisition of an additional 8,000 shares, bringing the total number of shares bought back to over 34.5 million. This move is part of their ongoing strategy to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of outstanding shares.

