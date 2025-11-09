Regal Asian Investments Reports NTA Backing of $2.91

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

VGI Partners Asian Investments Ltd ( (AU:RG8) ) just unveiled an update.

Regal Asian Investments Limited reported an estimated net tangible asset backing per share of $2.91 as of November 7, 2025. This update reflects the company’s ongoing strategy under Regal Funds Management, highlighting its focus on leveraging a fundamental, bottom-up investment approach in the Asian markets.

More about VGI Partners Asian Investments Ltd

Regal Asian Investments Limited (RG8) offers investors a concentrated portfolio with both long and short positions in securities focused on the Asian region. The company transitioned its portfolio management to Regal Funds Management in June 2022 and rebranded from VGI Partners Asian Investments Limited to reflect this change.

Average Trading Volume: 184,256

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

