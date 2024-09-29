REGAL ASIAN Continues Share Buy-Back Effort

VGI Partners Asian Investments Ltd (AU:RG8) has released an update.

REGAL ASIAN INVESTMENTS LIMITED has announced an update on their stock buy-back program, revealing the purchase of 204,506 shares on the previous day. The ongoing buy-back involves ordinary fully paid shares, as detailed in their latest ASX notification dated September 30, 2024. This move by REGAL ASIAN brings the total number of shares acquired to 29,444,174.

