REF Holdings Limited Issues Supplemental Announcement to 2024 Annual Report

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from REF Holdings Limited ( (HK:1631) ) is now available.

REF Holdings Limited has issued a supplemental announcement to its annual report for the year ended 31 December 2024. The company provided additional information regarding its share option scheme, specifically noting the closing price of shares before the grant date and the total number of share options available. This update does not alter other information in the annual report, ensuring stakeholders have a complete understanding of the company’s financial statements.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1631) stock is a Hold with a HK$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on REF Holdings Limited stock, see the HK:1631 Stock Forecast page.

More about REF Holdings Limited

REF Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability. It operates in the financial sector and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code 1631.

Average Trading Volume: 168,295

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$98.56M

See more data about 1631 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue