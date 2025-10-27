ReeXploration Inc. Rebrands to Focus on Critical Mineral Growth in Namibia

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from E-Tech Resources Inc ( (TSE:REE) ).

ReeXploration Inc. has rebranded to reflect its strategic shift towards responsible exploration and growth in the critical minerals sector, particularly in response to global supply chain diversification needs. The company’s Eureka REE Project in Namibia is positioned to capitalize on this opportunity, with proven metallurgy, credible leadership, and strong local support, aiming to establish itself as a key player in the independent supply chains of the critical minerals economy.

ReeXploration Inc., formerly known as E-Tech Resources Inc., operates in the critical minerals industry with a focus on responsible exploration and discovery-led growth. The company is advancing the Eureka Rare Earth Element project in Namibia, a stable and mining-friendly jurisdiction, aiming to contribute to the global supply of critical minerals.

