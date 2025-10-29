Redwood Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results and Strategic Shift

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

On October 29, 2025, Redwood Trust, Inc. announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2025, highlighting record production volumes and a strategic transition to a core operating model. The company reported a GAAP net loss of $9.5 million, driven by one-time expenses related to legacy investments, but achieved record mortgage banking production of $6.8 billion. Redwood also executed capital management initiatives, including the transfer of $1 billion in legacy investments and the repurchase of five million shares, while expanding its partnership with CPP Investments to support platform growth.

The most recent analyst rating on (RWT) stock is a Hold with a $6.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Redwood stock, see the RWT Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on RWT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, RWT is a Neutral.

Redwood’s overall stock score reflects significant financial challenges, including high leverage and negative cash flows, which weigh heavily on the score. While technical analysis and valuation provide some support, the strategic repositioning efforts highlighted in the earnings call are yet to offset the current financial strain.

More about Redwood

Redwood Trust, Inc. is a leader in the housing industry, focusing on expanding access to housing for homebuyers and renters. The company operates primarily in mortgage banking, with a significant emphasis on scaling its mortgage banking platforms.

Average Trading Volume: 1,063,390

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $723.7M

