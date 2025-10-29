Redwood Expands Partnership with Canada Pension Plan

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

On October 28, 2025, Redwood Trust, Inc. announced an expansion of its strategic partnership with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. This includes extending the joint venture commitment period to September 2028, increasing the secured revolving financing facility to $400 million, and amending warrants issued in March 2024 to extend their expiration and adjust the exercise price. These moves are expected to enhance Redwood’s operational flexibility and strengthen its market position.

The most recent analyst rating on (RWT) stock is a Hold with a $6.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Redwood stock, see the RWT Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on RWT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, RWT is a Neutral.

Redwood’s overall stock score reflects significant financial challenges, including high leverage and negative cash flows, which weigh heavily on the score. While technical analysis and valuation provide some support, the strategic repositioning efforts highlighted in the earnings call are yet to offset the current financial strain.

More about Redwood

Redwood Trust, Inc. operates in the financial industry, focusing on real estate investment and mortgage finance. The company is known for its strategic partnerships and investment ventures, particularly in collaboration with large institutional investors.

Average Trading Volume: 1,063,390

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $723.7M

