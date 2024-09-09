Redox Limited Announces Upcoming 2024 AGM

Redox Limited (AU:RDX) has released an update.

Redox Limited has announced its 2024 Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on October 16, where shareholders will review the company’s annual financial reports, consider the adoption of the executive remuneration report, and decide on the re-election of Mr. Ian Campbell as a Director. Additionally, the AGM will address the grant of performance rights to the CEO and Marketing Director. The meeting will be accessible both in person and online, ensuring shareholder participation and voting.

