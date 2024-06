Red Electrica Corporacion (ES:RED) has released an update.

Redeia Corporación S.A., part of Redeia, has issued a green bond for €500 million in the euromarket to finance eco-friendly projects and bolster the financial stability of Red Eléctrica de España S.A.U. The bond, maturing in 8 years with a 3.375% annual coupon, is expected to assist the company in meeting the financial demands of the energy transition.

