Redcentric Sells Data Centre Business to Focus on Core MSP Operations

Redcentric ( (GB:RCN) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Redcentric plc has announced the conditional sale of its data centre business, Redcentric Data Centres Limited, to Stellanor Datacenters Group Limited for up to £127 million. The sale is expected to enhance Redcentric’s financial stability by reducing debt and returning capital to shareholders, while allowing the company to focus on its core managed services provider operations, which have a strong market position in both public and private sectors.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:RCN) stock is a Hold with a £134.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Redcentric stock, see the GB:RCN Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:RCN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:RCN is a Neutral.

Redcentric’s overall stock score reflects a company facing challenges in revenue growth and profitability, despite positive cash flow trends. The technical analysis shows a moderately positive trend, but high valuation metrics suggest caution. The absence of earnings call and corporate events data limits further insights.

More about Redcentric

Redcentric plc is a leading UK IT managed services provider that offers a comprehensive suite of solutions including infrastructure management, cloud services, cybersecurity, and data analytics. The company serves both private and public sectors, acting as an outsourced IT department to enhance security and efficiency for its clients.

Average Trading Volume: 73,587

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £215M

