Redcastle Resources to Launch New Drilling Program at Redcastle Project

Redcastle Resources Limited ( (AU:RC1) ) just unveiled an update.

Redcastle Resources Ltd has announced the commencement of a new 2,700-meter Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling program at its Redcastle Project Area, scheduled for November 2025. The program aims to explore priority gold targets at Morgan’s Castle East and Sligo, leveraging shared logistics with ongoing joint venture activities to enhance efficiency. This initiative builds on previous successful drilling results and aims to further delineate high-grade gold systems, potentially leading to future development opportunities. The program reflects Redcastle’s strategic focus on expanding its exploration pipeline and strengthening its position in the gold mining sector.

Redcastle Resources Ltd is a company operating in the mining industry, with a focus on gold exploration and development. The company is involved in identifying and developing mineral resources, particularly in the Eastern Goldfields region, and is engaged in joint ventures to maximize operational efficiency.

