Redcastle Resources Pauses Trading Awaiting Drill News

Redcastle Resources Limited (AU:RC1) has released an update.

Redcastle Resources Limited (ASX: RC1) has entered a trading halt as of July 8, 2024, in anticipation of an upcoming announcement regarding their diamond drilling campaign at Queen Alexandra. The halt is expected to last until the earlier of two events: the release of the company’s announcement or the resumption of normal trading on July 10, 2024. The company has indicated no known reasons that would warrant the denial of their request for the trading halt.

For further insights into AU:RC1 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.