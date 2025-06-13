Red White & Bloom Brands Updates on Financial Filings Delay

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Red White & Bloom Brands ( (TSE:RWB) ) has provided an update.

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. has provided an update regarding the delay in filing its financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, due to a management cease trade order. The audit is ongoing, and the company plans to update the timing of its filings by June 23, 2025. During this period, while the general public can trade the company’s shares, its top executives are restricted from doing so. The company is committed to complying with regulatory requirements and will continue to issue updates on its filing status.

Red White & Bloom Brands is a multi-jurisdictional cannabis operator and house of premium brands operating in the United States, Canada, and select international jurisdictions. The company focuses its investments on major U.S. markets, including California, Florida, Missouri, Michigan, and Ohio, as well as Canadian and international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 195,561

Current Market Cap: C$16.46M

