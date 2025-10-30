Red Star Macalline Reports Significant Revenue Decline and Operating Losses

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Red Star Macalline Group Corporation Ltd Class H ( (HK:1528) ) has provided an announcement.

Red Star Macalline Group Corporation Ltd reported its unaudited financial results for the nine months ending September 30, 2025, revealing a significant decline in revenue to RMB 4.97 billion from RMB 6.11 billion in the previous year. The company faced substantial operating losses of RMB 3.34 billion, primarily due to decreased revenue and increased financial expenses, impacting its profitability and market positioning.

Red Star Macalline Group Corporation Ltd is a sino-foreign joint stock company based in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in the home improvement and furniture retail industry, focusing on providing a wide range of home furnishing products and services.

