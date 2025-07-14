Red Star Macalline Issues Profit Warning Amid Market Challenges

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Red Star Macalline Group Corporation Ltd Class H ( (HK:1528) ) has provided an update.

Red Star Macalline Group Corporation Ltd has issued a profit warning, indicating expected losses between RMB1,770 million and RMB2,130 million for the first half of 2025. The company attributes these losses to challenges in the home furnishings market, including supply fluctuations and declining demand, which have impacted shopping mall operations. In response, the company has adjusted its strategy, providing rent reductions to support small businesses and attracting high-quality brands. Despite a decline in occupancy rates and rental levels, the company anticipates a rebound in demand due to national stimulus policies and aims to improve operational efficiency.

Red Star Macalline Group Corporation Ltd is a leading enterprise in the home furnishings retail sector, operating in the home furnishing and building materials industry. The company focuses on retail operations through shopping malls, offering a range of products and services including home decoration and new energy vehicle brands.

