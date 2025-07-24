Red Star Macalline Announces Management Changes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Red Star Macalline Group Corporation Ltd Class H ( (HK:1528) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Red Star Macalline Group Corporation Ltd., a sino-foreign joint stock company incorporated in China, announced changes in its management team. The company’s General Manager, Mr. Che, and non-executive Director, Mr. Li, have resigned due to personal reasons. Mr. Che intends to focus on personal affairs, while Mr. Li will concentrate on other professional commitments. These changes are not expected to affect the company’s operations as no other changes were made to the previously disclosed information.

More about Red Star Macalline Group Corporation Ltd Class H

Average Trading Volume: 10,061,429

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$13.41B

