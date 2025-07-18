Red Star Macalline Announces Executive Management Changes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Red Star Macalline Group Corporation Ltd Class H ( (HK:1528) ) has shared an update.

Red Star Macalline Group Corporation Ltd announced a change in its executive management with the resignation of Mr. Che Jianxing as General Manager due to personal reasons, although he will continue serving as an executive director and committee member. Mr. Shi Yaofeng has been appointed as the new General Manager, bringing extensive experience from his previous roles in the industry, which may influence the company’s strategic direction and operational efficiency.

Red Star Macalline Group Corporation Ltd is a sino-foreign joint stock company incorporated in China, operating in the home improvement and furniture retail industry. The company is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and focuses on providing a wide range of home furnishing products and services.

