Red Star Macalline Announces Board Composition and Roles

Red Star Macalline Group Corporation Ltd Class H ( (HK:1528) ) has provided an update.

Red Star Macalline Group Corporation Ltd has announced the composition and roles of its board of directors, highlighting the leadership structure within the company. This announcement may impact the company’s strategic direction and governance, potentially affecting its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

Red Star Macalline Group Corporation Ltd is a Sino-foreign joint stock company based in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in the retail and home improvement industry, focusing on providing home furnishing products and services.

Average Trading Volume: 9,849,649

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$13.07B

