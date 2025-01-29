Red Rock Resources Extends Convertible Notes and Issues Shares Amid DRC Update

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Red Rock Resources Plc has announced an extension to its 12% Convertible Notes, issuance of new shares, and provided an update on its activities in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The company is working through arbitration processes in the DRC, affected by regional military developments, and remains optimistic about a positive outcome. Financial constraints are being managed carefully, with discussions ongoing with potential asset buyers. The extension of convertible notes includes an agreement to issue new shares and adjust conversion prices, with a significant number of shares set to be admitted for trading on AIM.

More about Red Rock Resources

Red Rock Resources Plc is a natural resource development company with interests in gold and base metals, primarily operating in Africa and Australia.

YTD Price Performance: 12.50%

Average Trading Volume: 72,032,625

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: £2.56M

