Red Rock Resources Advances Exploration in Burkina Faso and Considers Asset Sale in Ivory Coast

Red Rock Resources ( (GB:RRR) ) has shared an announcement.

Red Rock Resources Plc has announced a new contract with Le Bureau des Mines et de la Géologie du Burkina (BUMIGEB) to conduct geological mapping and rock chip sampling on its Boulon gold exploration license in Burkina Faso. This initiative aims to comply with licensing conditions and capitalize on the recent government crackdown on illegal artisanal activity. Additionally, in the Ivory Coast, Red Rock is considering selling part or all of its tenement package, having received a AUD60,000 exclusivity fee for a 30-day negotiation period with a potential acquirer.

Red Rock Resources’ stock is under pressure due to significant financial challenges, including negative cash flow and profitability issues. Although technical indicators suggest some potential for future improvement, the company’s valuation is weak, with a negative P/E ratio and no dividend yield. Corporate events present both opportunities and risks, notably the legal proceedings in the DRC and recent share issuance to improve its financial standing.

Red Rock Resources

Red Rock Resources Plc is a natural resource exploration and development company with interests in gold, base metals, battery metals, and hydrocarbons, primarily operating in Africa and Australia.

Average Trading Volume: 32,148,553

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £1.81M

RRR stock

