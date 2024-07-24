Red Pine Validates Gold Project Assays, Eyes Resource Estimate

Red Pine Exploration (TSE:RPX) has released an update.

Red Pine Exploration Inc. has announced positive results from independent verification sampling and assaying, confirming the accuracy of their assay database for the Wawa Gold Project in Ontario. This verification is a crucial step towards the completion of the updated resource estimate scheduled for August. The company also reaffirmed the significant gold mineralization potential at the site.

