Red Pine Uncovers High-Grade Gold Veins at Wawa

Red Pine Exploration has identified promising new high-grade gold veins at the Wawa Gold Project in Ontario, revealing potential for significant resource expansion. Recent prospecting results have uncovered several extensional shear zones, indicating substantial exploration opportunities. The company is preparing for an expansive 25,000-meter drilling program to further explore these findings.

