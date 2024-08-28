Red Mountain Mining Kickstarts Gold Exploration

Red Mountain Mining Ltd (AU:RMX) has released an update.

Red Mountain Mining Ltd has launched a gold exploration initiative at Flicka Lake, which is part of the company’s larger Fry Lake Gold Project in Canada. The exploration involves sampling in 10 high priority zones, with results from the four-week program expected by mid-October. This venture strengthens Red Mountain’s portfolio of mineral projects, including gold, lithium, and rare earths across Canada, Australia, and the USA.

For further insights into AU:RMX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.