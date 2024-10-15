Red Mountain Mining Director Buys Shares

Red Mountain Mining Ltd (AU:RMX) has released an update.

In a significant move, Lincoln Liu, Director of Red Mountain Mining Ltd, has increased his holdings in the company by purchasing 300,000 fully paid ordinary shares at 1.0c per share, bringing his total direct ownership to 2,800,000 shares. The transaction, which took place on the market on October 14, 2024, signals a bolstering of director confidence in the firm’s prospects.

For further insights into AU:RMX stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.