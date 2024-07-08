Red Metal Touts Breakthrough in Rare Earth Processing

Red Metal Limited (AU:RDM) has released an update.

Red Metal Limited has announced the successful production of a high-quality mixed rare earth carbonate (MREC) product from its Sybella rare earth ore, indicating a significant milestone for the company. The trial demonstrated impressive recoveries of critical elements and low impurity levels, suggesting a cost-effective and potentially premium product in the making. With the discovery located near Mount Isa and promising early-stage studies, Red Metal is optimistic about developing a low-cost, heap leach processing option for this new granite-hosted deposit type.

For further insights into AU:RDM stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.