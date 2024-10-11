Red Lake Gold Faces Litigation and Cease Request

Red Lake Gold Inc (TSE:RGLD) has released an update.

Red Lake Gold Inc., a mining company with operations in Ontario, Canada, has received notice of third-party litigation and a call to cease mining activities from the Asubpeeschoseewagong Anishinabek, a local First Nation community. The company insists that its mining claims, including the Whirlwind Jack Gold Project, are legitimate, backed by the Government of Ontario under the Ontario Mining Act. Red Lake Gold is evaluating the situation, noting that similar notifications were sent to several mining entities in the area.

