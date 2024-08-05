Red Hill Minerals Shares Future Outlook at Mining Forum

Red Hill Iron Limited (AU:RHI) has released an update.

Red Hill Minerals Limited presented at the Diggers & Dealers Mining Forum 2024 emphasizing that the information provided is for general informational purposes and not for investment advice. The presentation includes forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties, and the company disclaims liability for any loss from the use of this information. The presentation also confirms that no new data materially impacts their previously reported mineral resources or reserves.

