Red Hill Iron Celebrates Major Milestone and Dividends

Red Hill Iron Limited (AU:RHI) has released an update.

Red Hill Iron Limited has announced significant progress in its operations, including a major milestone with Mineral Resources Limited shipping the first ore from the Onslow Iron Project. This event triggered a substantial second payment of $200 million to Red Hill, along with the start of a continuous royalty income stream. Additionally, the company reported a special dividend payout and advancement in their gold and base metal exploration projects.

For further insights into AU:RHI stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.