Red Hawk Mining Schedules 2024 Annual Meeting

Flinders Mines Limited (AU:RHK) has released an update.

Red Hawk Mining Limited has scheduled its 2024 Annual General Meeting for November 26th, with director nominations due by October 7th. The company also announced a change in their corporate secretarial services, with Ms Michaela Stanton-Cook taking over as the sole Company Secretary. Red Hawk is advancing its Blacksmith Iron Ore Project in Western Australia, aiming to become a significant long-term iron ore supplier.

