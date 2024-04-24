Red Capital PLC Reports Annual Financial Loss

Red Capital PLC (GB:REDC) has released an update.

Red Capital PLC, despite actively pursuing acquisition and investment opportunities, has reported a loss of £215,031 for the year ended December 31, 2023, with a loss per share of 2.15p. The company’s cash reserves stood at £399,766, and it has opted not to declare any dividends foreseeably. Looking ahead, Red Capital intends to continue to execute its strategy to source and assess potential acquisitions and investments, particularly within the business services and technology sectors.

